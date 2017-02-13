ENSF vice president Z Throngshe Yimchunger and finance secretary Lumtsase Sangtam, in a statement, today said the forthcoming HSLC and HSSLC examinations should be held without any disturbances. The Federation said it made the appeal while understanding the present Naga imbroglio and also equally considering the career of students at hand.

“We cannot expect the students to perform well in their exams in the midst of such social unrest,” it stated. Accordingly, the ENSF has directed all it federating units to cautiously strive in protecting the welfare of the student community within its influence.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has also appealed to all sections of the Nagas to ensure smooth functioning of the educational institutions and also facilitate hassle-free passage to the students appearing for their examinations commencing from February 14.

The ENSF also wanted that the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) should continue to strive in restoring peace and harmony. “We look upon restoration of peace through NBCC intervention in the spirit of forgiveness,” it said.