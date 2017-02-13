Speaking to The Assam Tribune here recently, Andrea said, the trends these days are disturbing as some men quickly form opinions about a woman by the way she looks or dresses. “We are living in 2017 and still some people form opinions about a woman only by the way she looks or dresses,” she said.

Stating that it is important that the public mindset change with time, Andrea added, men must stop seeing women as an object. “Certain men see women as an object and not as a human being and therefore so many crimes against women are happening,” the actress said.

Supporting the women’s rally in the case involving the sexual assault of a minor, she said, it is “heartbreaking” to hear about such cases. She further pointed to the attacks on women during New Year’s celebration in Bengaluru.

“It is the same everywhere. Women and children are not safe. There must be a change in the mindset more than anything for these crimes to stop,” she said. Andrea, who now lives in Mumbai for her professional work, said, she feels unsafe to walk alone in the streets now.

“Whether it is in Mumbai or in Shillong I somehow feel unsafe to walk alone unless accompanied by a male friend. By the look of it, Mumbai feels safer as there is lots of life in the night, but in the end all places feel unsafe for a woman,” she stated.

She said that the Government must frame stronger punishment against sex-offenders and the option of “castration,” should be examined.