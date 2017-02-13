NTAC, in a release, today asserted that the bandh will be peaceful and non-violent. It said activities of all educational institutions, including Nagaland Board of Secondary Education and SCERT, have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

After the NTAC and JCC deadline to Zeliang to step down from his post ended on January 10 following the death of three persons in police firing on January 31, the two organisations announced to intensify their agitation for his removal with total restriction on movement of even pedestrians. The functioning of government offices and movement of government vehicles that remained paralysed since February 1 will continue, they informed.

Air and rail services will be allowed to function normally but restriction on movement of passengers during the bandh period will remain.

In Kohima, those exempted from the purview of the bandh are press/media and newspaper hawkers, paramilitary, administration on duty, medical, North/South police station and students appearing exams and teachers on exam duty.

The JCC and NTAC appealed to the volunteers not to vandalise properties or harass those exempted from the bandh. It also directed volunteers not to use alcohol while enforcing the bandh.

The government offices in the State remained non-functional since January 28 after the State Government refused to postpone the urban local body elections as demanded by apex Naga tribe organisations.