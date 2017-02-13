CSS Hindi teachers in Mizoram said in a press statement today that they have been unpaid for ten months and they could not work any longer without salaries. The pen-down strike would continue until the State Government pays their salaries, they said.

There are 1,305 Hindi teachers employed under CSS in Mizoram. State School Education Minister H Rohluna said that the Hindi teachers did not receive salaries since April. He said that the salaries could not be paid as the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development could not give sanction on time.

Teachers employed under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and teachers under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) too have not been paid for more than five months.