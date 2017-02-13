Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh who is the leader of CLP chaired the CLP meeting on Saturday which discussed the issue of indefinite economic blockade which entered the 105th day on Sunday.

The CLP unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central Government to declare the UNC as an unlawful organisation for calling the indefinite blockade on the National Highways, banning construction and developmental activities of national and State projects, according to official sources here.

“This has affected the social harmony in the State and caused unbearable hardships to the people of Manipur by denying their right to live,” the resolution said.

Later, the Chief Minister forwarded the decision of the CLP to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him “to take necessary steps to declare the UNC as unlawful organisation.”

Kh Joykisan of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee also appealed to all political parties in Manipur to support the CLP resolution. He also appealed to BJP State unit to urge the Central Government to declare UNC as an unlawful organisation.