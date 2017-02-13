Children in the age group of one-two years are to be administered half a tablet of Albendazole 400 mg free of cost to control worm infections while children above two-19 years are given one full tablet during the day.

In Manipur, around 12 lakh children and teenagers in the age group of one-19 years are targeted under the programme this year through 4,000 schools and 11,500 Anganwadi centres. The National Deworming Day launched here last year has so far achieved 90 per cent of the target.