Stating this in a letter to NPF president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu, the four MLAs said they made the appeal to Rio since the situation in Nagaland has gone out of control while describing him as the tallest and most acceptable leader of the Nagas.

They further reminded the president that the need of the hour was for the government to listen to the voice of the people and to respond in a positive manner so that peace, order and administration could be restored as early as possible.

The four NPF legislators also urged the NPF president to revoke the suspension of Rio and former Minister and sitting MLA Imkong L Imchen from the party. The two had been suspended for alleged anti-party activities by the NPF president on the recommendation of the NPF Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) early last year.

“This will pave the way for party unity and reconciliation at the most crucial time,” they stated.

The four legislators - Noke Wangnao, CM Chang, Namri Nchang and Er. Kropol Vitsu - pointed out that the situation in Nagaland had turned into a serious crisis with mass-based civil societies and tribal organisations totally opposed to the leadership of the DAN Government as a result of the urban local body elections.

Terming it as an unprecedented situation that was never before witnessed, the MLAs said the State Government machinery had been totally shutdown and the arms of the government not been functioning for the past nine days.