Reacting to the allegation by National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad A Sangma during an election campaign meeting that no debate takes place in Parliament on the economic blockade in Manipur, Dr Meinya in a press statement here clarified that he had urged UNC to immediately call off the indefinite economic blockade.

Stating that the economic blockade is “a crime against humanity,” the MP in the statement said, “Also I urged the Union Government to immediately intervene and help the State Government to mitigate the situation before it is too late.”

Besides reiterating the demand for the establishment of a dedicated National Highways Protection Security Force to regulate 24x7 smooth flow of passenger and goods vehicles on the highways during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address on February 9, he informed that he had also made an appeal to Centre to intervene in the situation during the discussion on Union budget.

Conard Sangma in a meeting here had alleged that Parliament hardly discusses issues and public sufferings of North East and Manipur blockade in particular.