Nitin Khare, Secretary to the State Government for Information Technology (IT) Department, inaugurated the first regional workshop organised by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India in collaboration with the Centre for Digital Financial Inclusion (CDFI) at the Institute For Financial Management and Research (IFMR).

The State-level workshop was the first in the series of ‘Regional-level Awareness and Consultative Workshops’ to be organised on EPR in Government.

Besides Khare, Roy Mathew, Deputy Director of CDFI and Dr Rajesh Sharma, Director of NeGD attended the inaugural session.

Khare, in his inaugural address stressed the need for creating the required infrastructure to enable citizens to access services on the EPR platform.

“We are working on strengthening the capacity of the State to ensure digital payment systems work seamlessly,” he said. He added that a beginning had been made through capacity building workshops, and that the need was to put an implementation framework to achieve the defined objectives.

Mathew, in his opening address, urged all the citizen interfacing departments to get on board on the EPR platform. “The private sector has already done its bit; it is time for State governments to utilise this moment as an opportunity to offer electronic payments and receipts. Interoperability, ease of usage and cost of deployment should be focused on, as we design and offer digital products,” he said.

The inaugural session was followed by a panel discussion on Central-level initiatives of EPR, moderated by Kamal Jain, Senior General Manager of NeGD. The panel comprised Chittaranjan Sawaijam, technology consultant of NeGD PMU, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); Rajesh Prasad, head of Product Management, NPCI and Nirmal Pattnayak, Assistant General Manager of RBI.

Panelists from MeitY informed the participants that the PayOnline, which is an online platform, is in the process of being rolled out by MeitY to enable States to onboard their services on digital payment systems.

The NPCI representative said that there is a need for better understanding of the digital payment ecosystem by State-level stakeholders since the onus of spearheading the digital payment services lie with them in the States.

Following the first panel discussion, a presentation was made by Jay Verdhan Tiwari, Scientist C of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) under MeitY on security guidelines on Government payments and receipts.

Two more panel discussions were conducted on the topics: ‘Initiatives from Payment Aggregators’ and ‘State-Level Initiatives for Electronic Payments & Receipts’.

The workshop aimed at bringing all the stakeholders in Government payments and receipts ecosystem in Assam and other North Eastern States on a common level of awareness about various solutions.

Besides Assam, representatives and officials from the other North Eastern States, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura took part in the workshop.

The workshop series was planned after the success of the National-Level Awareness Workshop on EPR in New Delhi on December 20 last organised by MeitY with support from CDFI. MeitY has introduced several initiatives at the national level for immediate adoption of electronic modes of payments and receipts.