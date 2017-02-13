The oration will be delivered by Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor and senior consultant, Department of Cardiology of AIIMS, New Delhi on the subject, ‘How to prevent heart diseases by lifestyle modification.’

Hari Shankar Brahma, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, will inaugurate the oration, said a statement.

The Down Town ‘Award for Excellence in Medicine 2017’ will be conferred on Padma Shri award winner and noted physician and transplant surgeon Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah. The award carries a citation, a gold medal and a cheque for Rs 1 lakh.

The Prof Jogesh Mahanta Memorial Award will be given to Dr Rajnish Duara, senior cardio vascular surgeon from Siliguri, and the Dr Pratul Goswami Memorial Award will be given to Dr Manabendra Nayak, senior consultant of the Department of Medicine of Down Town Hospital.

The statement added that coinciding with the 28th anniversary celebrations, the hospital is also organising the ‘Down Town Health Mela’ from 10 am to 4 pm on February 13 at the Lakshidhar Bora Kshetra near Dighalipukhuri.

People can avail free consultation by a team of doctors of different specialities.

Investigations like blood pressure check, random blood sugar test, lipid profile, neuropathy, ECG and BMD test will be provided free of cost at the camp.