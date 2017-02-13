The school bagged the ‘Best Emerging School of the Year-National’ in the 7th National Awards on Excellence in Education during the Indian Education Awards 2017 held in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

Apart from this, NPS International School, Guwahati has also been rated amongst the top schools of India at the 4th School Leadership Summit, 2017 of Digital Learning in the national capital. Both the awards were handed over to the school authorities at separate functions in New Delhi, a press release stated.

Apart from NPS, some of the prominent schools of the country which were awarded during the 4th School Leadership Summit, 2017 include DPS, Agra; GD Goenka Public School; St Peter's School; Ryan International School; Amity International School; Millenium School, etc.