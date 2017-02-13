



Of the total 3,80,665 appearing for the HSLC examination this year, 1,92,402 girl students outnumber the 1,88,263 boys appearing for the examination.

In case of AHM examination as well, a total of 5,729 female students are appearing in the exam against 4,818 male students. The total number of candidates appearing for the AHM examination this year is 10,547.

The HSLC and AHM examinations to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA), Assam would commence from February 17.

A total of 3,91,212 students are appearing in the HSLC and AHM examinations this year, of which 1,93,081 are male and 1,98,131 are female candidates.

The examination would be held in 855 centres across the State to be supervised by 40 zones. For HSLC examination, Nagaon will have the highest number of 26,063 candidates this year, and Dima Hasao district will have the lowest 3,023 candidates, said a SEBA source.

On the other hand, in case of AHM examination, Dhubri has the highest number of 1,990 students sitting for the examination, whereas in Udalguri only seven candidates would appear in the AHM examination.