



Criticising the laxity of the police throughout the State, Chakravartty stressed the need for more meaningful and practical ways by police in order to “bring to book the rowdy and misguided youths of the State who are becoming a shame to society.”

He said that in most of the incidents which occur, the miscreants are not from the poor and illiterate families, but by and large youths from well-to-do families, especially the nouveau riche families. He appealed to the elder sections of society to act vigilantly to control such incidents and to educate the parents, teachers and guardians about their responsibilities.