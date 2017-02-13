|
Concern over rising crime graph against women
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 12 - Reacting sharply to the growing incidence of crime against women, especially against school and college-going girls during the last two decades in the State, and especially to the incidents at Jorhat where college girls have been frequently harassed and molested by ruffians, and also the shocking incident which occurred at IIT-G recently, senior journalist and president of the Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association (GSCA) DN Chakravartty appealed to the 2.5 million elderly citizens, parents, guardians and teachers to be more vigilant and cautious about the distressing situation in which 20,000 crimes against women are being recorded every year.
Criticising the laxity of the police throughout the State, Chakravartty stressed the need for more meaningful and practical ways by police in order to “bring to book the rowdy and misguided youths of the State who are becoming a shame to society.”
He said that in most of the incidents which occur, the miscreants are not from the poor and illiterate families, but by and large youths from well-to-do families, especially the nouveau riche families. He appealed to the elder sections of society to act vigilantly to control such incidents and to educate the parents, teachers and guardians about their responsibilities.