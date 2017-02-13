



Dr Das, who has written a number of novels, books on poetry and education, started singing in the All India Radio, Guwahati since its establishment in the year 1946.

Arguably the seniormost singer of AIR in Assam today, Dr Das’ songs of the 60’s and 70’s of various films like Lachin Borphukan, Sarapat etc. and children’s songs are very popular among the music lovers.

She also sang with Dr Bhupen Hazarika the famous song Kumal Kumal Duti in the 60’s.

