The CRJ 200 LR plane landed at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, Durgapur, at 1.39 pm, where it was accorded the traditional water canon salute.

Zoom Air has became the 12th operational domestic carrier. The airline would start commercial services from February 15 with a flight to Durgapur via Kolkata from New Delhi.

Zoom Air’s entry is expected to intensify competition in the domestic aviation market, which is seeing over 20 per cent growth over the last two years.

Zoom Air plans to expand route network to destinations such as Shillong, Aizawl, Pasighat, Zero (in Arunachal Pradesh), Tirupati, Vijaywada, Mumbai, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Indore and Bhopal, with a likely daily operations. – PTI