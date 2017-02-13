Three army personnel, including an officer, were injured in the operation and airlifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar. Their condition was stated to be stable, a police official said.

Director General of Police SP Vaid told PTI that security forces have achieved a “major success” by gunning down the four militants.

“However, it is unfortunate that two soldiers were martyred and son of the house owner got caught in the crossfire and succumbed to injuries,” he said.

Asked about the encounter, Minister of state Jitendra Singh told reporters in Delhi that terrorism on Indian soil is being sponsored by Islamabad.

“There has been a series of evidences and it is now no longer a secret that the entire terrorism on Indian soil, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, is being promoted, perpetuated and sponsored by Islamabad,” he said.

The minister lauded the forces for working under difficult circumstances.

“They (forces) are operating under most difficult circumstances and have beyond doubt proven themselves as one of the best forces in the world,” he said. – PTI