Notably, the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) has predicted a growth rate of 7.1 per cent and RBI pegs it at 6.9 per cent for financial year 2016-17.

“I am sorry to make the prediction that 2016-17 will end with growth (rate) between 6 and 6.5 per cent, a good one per cent down from the earlier estimate and that means a hit of Rs 1.5 lakh crore on GDP. The GDP this year is Rs 150 lakh crore, so one per cent hit is Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” Chidambaram said at a function here today. He is in the city to campaign for the February 21 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “So, somebody hit an idea in his head, he decided to go on television and announce demonetisation, and the hit is Rs 1.5 lakh crore (on GDP).” He said the growth rate in financial year 2017-18 will be same at around 6-6.5 per cent.

“2017-18 will not see a growth higher than what we have in 2016-17 as the world economy is not benign anymore and we have a unpredictable man sitting in the White House,” the senior Congress leader said, adding that growth would continue to be at the same levels in 2018-19 financial year as well. – PTI