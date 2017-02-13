According to Daily Pakistan, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani in a statement said: "The media is not impartial and we've issued several warnings to them."

The media van was in the Chowrangi area of Karachi to cover a cracker attack on a police vehicle, which occurred minutes before it was attacked by unidentified gunmen.

"Our team members along with the DSNG had gone there to cover the cracker attack on the police vehicle when they came under attack," said Farhan Malik, Samaa TV's director news.

Days before the attack, TTP splinter group Jamaatul Ahrar released a video threatening journalists. Following the release of the video, various journalist groups announced protests across the country. A rally was also planned outside the National Press Club, Islamabad.

Reacting to the incident, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said the killing of the assistant cameraman was a sad incident. "Share the grief of Media, SAMAA and Taimoor's family," ISPR Direcot-General Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor tweeted.