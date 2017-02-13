"Occasionally abstaining from routine official works, you must meet more frequently with the people to resolve their problems. If possible, settle the issue of the people on the spot," Sarkar told the Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officials on Sunday night.

Addressing the 24th biennial two-day conference of the TCS officials, he said: "If the Chief Minister can meet the people directly tthrice a week, why can the officials not meet at least one day in a week."

In Tripura, around 325 TCS officers in different important positions are the most significant backbone of the administration of the Left-ruled northeastern state.

Sarkar, Chief Minister of Tripura for the past 19 years, said that if the officials commit a mistake or fault unintentionally, the government will try to exonerate them, but if the officials do blunder or error deliberately, then severe action will be taken against them.

"Don't do your work like a mechanised doll, carry out the assigned task like a leader, not mere a government servant. Officials must perform their job, irrespective of religion, caste and creed," the Chief Minister told the officials.

He asked the officials to utilise the natural and human resources properly for the benefit of the people and development of the state.

"The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government at the Centre has created a difficult situation in the country. After the abolition of the Planning Commission, there is no scope of discussion with the Centre about the financial difficulties of the state," said the 68-year-old Left leader.

He said: "After the elimination of Planning Commission, Tripura has been getting Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 crore less amount from the Centre annually. Despite financial crunch, taking loan from the market, we are maintaining the developmental works in the state."