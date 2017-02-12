The Arts and Science stream students of Raha HS School are facing acute shortage of teaching staff especially in Maths, Sanskrit, Geography and Political Science subjects for more than 10 years. The students of the Sanskrit subject of the institution told ANN Service that they have been studying the subject in the school without a teacher since 2002. The post has been lying vacant since then and no one has been appointed till now by the concerned authority which hampers the efforts of the students to get education in Sanskrit in the school.

The same is the case with the Geography, Maths and Political Science subjects. The post of the Geography subject is lying vacant since 2013, that of Maths teacher since 2015, and Political Science since 2016.

The students of XI and XII standards are studying the said subjects on their own in the school without teachers and have been appearing in examinations by studying themselves. But some of the students find it hard to deal with the subjects and have already left the subjects due to the dearth of teachers. Apart from that, the vacant posts of teachers have pushed the students of this institution towards darkness.

Talking to ANN Service, the students said, “We do not know why the authority concerned has not appointed any teacher to fill the vacant posts of these subjects. We have been suffering a lot in receiving education in these subjects and the concerning authority remains silent to our problem.’’

When asked, Bijaya Gogoi, the principal of the school admitted that the students of higher grade classes have been receiving education in the school without teachers in Maths, Sanskrit, Geography, and Political Science. “We have several times brought it to the notice of the higher authority about the problem the students are facing and asked them to appoint teachers in those subjects as soon as they could. But we have not yet seen any fruitful action,” she added.

The conscious parents and students are in the hope that before the problem becomes worse, the Education Minister takes some immediate measures to fill the vacant posts of the teachers in those aforementioned subjects so that no students show interest in migrating to other institutions or leave the subjects.