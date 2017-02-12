The awareness camp was formally inaugurated by Principal Dwijen Kumar Saikia by lighting a lamp in the presence of Putul Ch Deka, president and Dipen Goswami, general secretary, of the Association. The meeting was presided over by Principal, Dwijen Kumar Saikia of Saraighat College, Changsari.

A chorus was performed by the students and teachers of Saraighat College at the beginning which was followed by speech on land revenue related matters by Dr Dangshi Barman, advocate and adviser to the Government of Assam. Basanta Kr Sarmah, advocate and District & Sessions Judge spoke on ‘domestic violence and its impact on various families’ and explained various legal remedies. Dhiren Ch Chetia-Phukan, advocate addressed the gathering explaining various laws, rules of criminal offences in addition to laws related to police manual, police activities and public awareness on such matters. Another resource person Jogesh Ch Roy Choudhury, advocate and retired police officer also spoke on police-public relations, role of police and public awareness.

Mridula Das, advocate, recited one poem of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and delighted the audience. Mridul Kumar Saikia, Dy Secretary, Assam State Legal Service Authority graced the occasion by his presence and speech. A short but valuable speech was delivered by Dwijen Kumar Saikia, who presided over the meeting.