The Sangha’s secretary, Ron Duarah explained that the DNS has written several petitions to the authorities, but that these have not yielded any results. He added that the Sangha had demanded eviction of all encroachments at the State Government level also, but nothing more than an acknowledgment was received from a principal secretary.

Encroachments of pavements and roadsides have become so chronic in the city that it is now impossible for a pedestrian to walk on any of the footpaths here. By being forced, therefore, to walk on the streets, citizens are exposing themselves to the risk of accidents every day.

In the New Market, HS Road, Rotary Road and RKB Road areas here, sundry traders have taken over every nook and cranny, with neither the police, the civil administration nor the municipal authorities doing anything about it. The Sangha members were dumbstruck to get to know that almost all the encroacher-traders of the city have to pay to municipal tax collectors, who park these illegal collections into personal coffers.