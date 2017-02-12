At the same time, the district has witnessed massive encroachment on forest lands during the periods. As per official records out of 24,995 hectares of lands belonging to wildlife sanctuary, reserve forests, proposed reserve forests (PRF), 8762 hectares are already been under encroachment. (1365 ha in Khalingduar RF; 2343 ha in Rowta RF, 155 ha in Bhairabkunda RF, 400 ha in Bornadi WLS; 920 ha in Kundarbil PRF; 3520 ha in Bhairabkunda PRF; 60 ha in Newly PRF). No steps to evict encroachment had ever been taken by the Assam Government or BTC administration. Rather another 1000 hectares of lands belonging to Newly PRF have now been under process to be handed over to Ramdev-owned Patanjali group for establishment of a mega herbal park.

Recently, the Assam Government directed the Dhansiri Forest Division, Udalguri to suggest measures well in advance for mitigation of the man-elephant conflict in the district. A 35- member district level committee has also been formed in advance with Deputy Commissioner, Udalguri as chairman; DFO, Udalguri as member secretary; Superintendent of Police, wildlife activists, all Range Officers, concerned VCDC presidents and gaonburahs etc., as members. The first meeting of the committee was held recently at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner, Udalguri on February 7 which was presided over by Sadhana Hojai DC, Udalguri. The meeting was attended by MK Sarma, DFO, Dhansiri Forest Division, Udalguri; Anupam Choudhury, ADC, Udalguri; Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, ADC, Udalguri; Pranjal Bora, SDPO, Bhergaon; Debarshi Choudhury, DSP, Udalguri; Dibakar Das, ACF, Udalguri etc., besides wildlife activists. After detailed discussion, the meeting adopted a few resolutions urging the Assam Government and the BTC authority to thrash out a solution of the issue.

Important suggestions were: (i) Government to direct tea garden managements of McLeod Russel India, Goodricke, Amalgamated TE (Tata) to sponsor at least one kunki elephant each at the disposal of the Forest department during peak seasons of the conflict ie., from July to December each year. The tea companies also be directed to maintain a plot of minimum 10 hectares of land with drinking water provision so that migratory herds of wild elephant herds could take shelter; (ii) Government to recognise members of EOL (Elephants on the Line) who had been given training on wild elephant behaviour, GIS, GPS, wildlife photography and safety measures to be taken during chasing of wild elephants of six sectors of the district as volunteers supporting Forest Department keeping in view the shortage of manpower in the department; (iii) Government immediately to identify vacant plots of lands adjoining RF, PRF, WLS, revenue lands for creation of new grasslands with bamboo and banana plantation and more JFMC forests in order to provide shelter to wild elephants and to check further encroachment (iv) anti-depredation squads be formed in vulnerable villages frequently affected by the conflict comprising ten to twelve young youths of the villages under the leadership of the trained leaders to be headed by forest officials; (v) honorarium to members of the squads be sanctioned at least for six months in a year ie., from July to December; (vi) Funds also be made available for uniform, boots, jackets, torch lights, refreshments and transportation of the members; (vii) the persons engaged in anti-depredation squads must be covered by insurance to meet any kinds of accidents leading to death or injury and (viii) a corpus fund with sufficient funds be created to meet with immediate relief in case of deaths caused by wild elephants. The minimum immediate relief towards deaths as provided earlier may be raised from Rs 5000 to Rs 20,000.