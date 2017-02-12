

A cultural procession being taken out to mark the Bir Chilarai Divas celebration programme at Howraghat Naamghar, in Karbi Anglong on Friday. – UB Photos A cultural procession being taken out to mark the Bir Chilarai Divas celebration programme at Howraghat Naamghar, in Karbi Anglong on Friday. – UB Photos

In his address, Sonowal called upon the people to come forward and build a pollution-free, violence-free and alien-free Assam eulogising the role of the Bir Chilarai. He also mentioned about projects taken up by his government in the name of Bir Chilarai to develop in Bongaigaon district.

The Chief Minister unveiled a statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and flagged off a toy train at local Eco Park before attending the celebration at Gandhi maidan here. Following this programme, he headed towards the head office of AKRSU (P) and unveiled a statue of Bir Chilarai there as per the invitation by the student group.

Soon after this programme, Sonowal left for Guwahati. Legislators Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Aswini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal and Ranjit Das were also present in the function.

Our Dhubri Correspondent adds: Bir Chilarai Divas was celebrated in Dhubri district with great fervour and enthusiasm by various organisations, students unions and literary bodies.

The Day was centrally observed by the district administration in association with the AJYCP at the Netai Dhubuni Ghaat besides the statue of the legend. On the occasion, various speakers stressed the immediate need of the conservation and preservation of the remains of the Garh, currently submerged in the mighty Brahmaputra, build by Parikhit Narayan, grandson of the legend, in memory of bravery of Chilarai in the 17th century. “This Garh which was the biggest Garh in Assam then has protected the town from many dangers for years. A few remains of the Dhubri Garh are in the riverbed of Brahmaputra, which need immediate attention’, said Bikash Sharma, DIPRO, Dhubri. “We all must come together for the preservation of these remains or else the future generation will forget about it.” Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, Dhiraj Choudhury, said that at the current scenario, the following of the teachings of Chilarai are the need of the day.

The programme was also attended by the former minister, Nozibul Umar, ADC Polash Protim Borah, former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Dhubri branch, Lutfar Rehman and members of the AJYCP.

‘Gowalini nitya’, ‘Goalpariya loka geet’ were also performed on the occasion and a drawing competition was also organised.