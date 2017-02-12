Guwahati Challenge cricket

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 11 - Chandmari Sports Club and Brahmaputra Boys Club garnered points in the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge Trophy All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament winning today’s group league matches at the Judges’ Field here. In the first match of the day, Chandmari SC posted a five-wicket victory against Vintage XI while in the second encounter Brahmaputra Boys trounced ASEB Sports Club by an identical margin. Brief scores: Vintage XI 74 (Rahul Roy 27, Aksah Sharma 4/3, L Kiran Singh 3/17). Chandmari SC 75/5 (Akash Sharma 29, Rahul Baid 3/30). ASEB SC 151/9 (Parag Thakuria 34, Sanku Mahanta 34, Bijoy Barman 23, Sunil Roy 3/24, Rakesh Das 2/16). Brahmaputra Boys 152/5 (Sagar Shah 49, Sunil Roy 37, Pranta P Patra 2/20, Manash P Sarma 2/33). Today’s matches: ASEB SC vs TACC, Bishnujyoti Sangha vs Titan Club.