More than 100 riders from 12 teams of different Clubs under Manipur Equestrian Association (MEA) are participating in the championship which is being organised by the 6th Assam Rifles. Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Virendra Singh attended the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion Singh highlighted the dedication of MEA to encourage the sport and preserve the rich heritage and sporting culture of Manipur. President Dr S Joykumar Singh of MEA, president S Buddachandra Singh of Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, secretory organising committee Dr Th Chaa Mangilal and Commander 9 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier JS Bainsla also attended the inaugural function as presidium members.

In the day’s Tent Pegging and Show Jumping competition for both individual and team categories were held where Th Santosh of Chingheihunba Club in men’s category bagged first position with 31 points while his clubmate Th Ratan occupied second position with 29 points.