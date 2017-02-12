The qualifying rounds will be held on February 18 and 19. It is after 14 years that this international event will be held at the Jorhat Tennis Club.

Players from eleven countries – Russia, Poland, Germany, Spain, France, Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Great Britain, USA, Chinese Teipei and Australia besides host India have confirmed their participation. The players from India who are in the main draw are – N Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, Karunuday Singh, Sasi Kumar Mukund, N Vijay Sunder Prasanth, Sidhart Rawat, Sanaam Singh, Rishab Agarwal, Ranjeet Virali Murugesan and Dalwinder Singh.

The events to be held are men’s singles and doubles. While the main draw in singles will have a draw of 32, the doubles will have a draw of 16, stated a release.