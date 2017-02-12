Shyam Babu, who earlier beat 2nd seed Prodim Bhuyan in 3rd round and 7th seed Md Ardash Ali in 4th round could not withstand the attack of top seed Krishna Dutta and lost after the 46th move. Now Krishna Dutta is leading the table with 5 points after the 5th round. Shyam Babu Singha and Deba Dutta (Dibrugarh) are in joint 2nd spot with 4 points each. In the 5th round Deba Dutta beat Prodip Bhuyan (Guwahati). Nilkamal Das (Guwahati) and Subrata Nandi Roy (Cachar) shares the 3rd spot with 3.5 points each.

In the 5th round Nilkamal Das beat Hiranya Das of Guwahati and Subrata Nandi Roy beat Sankar Sarma of Guwahati. Padmeswar Konwar of North Lakhimpur, Md Ardash Ali of Barpeta, Manik Dutta of Charaideo, Sankar Sarma, Prodip Bhuyan, Bamcha Singh from Guwahati are in next position with 3 points each. Final round will be held tomorrow at 9 am and prize distribution will be held at 3 pm. Top ten players will be awarded cash prize, a release said.