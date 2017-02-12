In the first semifinal of the championship played at the Mangaldai Stadium today, City Cricket Club smashed Navajyoti Club by a big margin of 114 runs.

Put into bat first City batsmen, riding on man-of-the-match Jyotiradity Chetia’s 80-ball 56, posted a challenging total of 221 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs. Kalyan Gogoi was the other leading scorer with 39. Jyoti Medhi (3/35) and Chanakya Sarma (3/50) were the main wicket takers for the losing team. The Navajyoti batsmen failed to hit form and were all out for 107 in 25.4 overs.

Brief scores: City CC 221/8 (Jyotiraditya Chetia 56, Kalyan Gogoi 39, Shuhel Rahman 23, Bastab Hazarika 17, Jyoti Medhi 3/35, Chanakya Sarma 3/50). Navajyoti 107 (Avijit Singha Roy 24, Jay Singh 21, Manashjyoti Gogoi 3/30, Rohit Rowniar 2/10, Raj Agarwal 2/16).

Today’s match: (S/F) Bud CC vs Ankurjyoti Club.