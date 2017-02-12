Sports reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 11 - City Cricket Club stormed into the final of the 15th Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament for the Jugal Kishore Newatia trophy.
In the first semifinal of the championship played at the Mangaldai Stadium today, City Cricket Club smashed Navajyoti Club by a big margin of 114 runs.
Put into bat first City batsmen, riding on man-of-the-match Jyotiradity Chetia’s 80-ball 56, posted a challenging total of 221 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs. Kalyan Gogoi was the other leading scorer with 39. Jyoti Medhi (3/35) and Chanakya Sarma (3/50) were the main wicket takers for the losing team. The Navajyoti batsmen failed to hit form and were all out for 107 in 25.4 overs.
Brief scores: City CC 221/8 (Jyotiraditya Chetia 56, Kalyan Gogoi 39, Shuhel Rahman 23, Bastab Hazarika 17, Jyoti Medhi 3/35, Chanakya Sarma 3/50). Navajyoti 107 (Avijit Singha Roy 24, Jay Singh 21, Manashjyoti Gogoi 3/30, Rohit Rowniar 2/10, Raj Agarwal 2/16).
Today’s match: (S/F) Bud CC vs Ankurjyoti Club.