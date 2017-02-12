“APCC has turned into loose cannon. Of late, it has been uttering nonsensical words and gibberish which don’t have any meaning or substance,” said Gao in a press statement here this eveing, while reminding the Congress that BJP is “a political organisation with deep rooted ideological belief in nation’s unity and integrity.”

The Congress, apparently rattled by ‘ever-rising’ exodus of party’s panchayat leaders to ruling BJP fold, has yesterday accused PM Narendra Modi and BJP of trying to convert Arunachal into a Hindu State, while claiming that the rich tradition and culture of the indigenous tribes of Arunachal were at stake under BJP rule.

“We know the long history of APCC that has been a catalyst in ‘reducing’ the indigenous population,” claimed Gao while reiterating that BJP has always stood for policies that supported preservation of indigenous population and its practices, tradition and culture.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “For long, Congress perpetuated the ‘divide & rule’ policy… (It) must understand that new age Indian or Arunachalees have understood the games that Congress indulge to fool the commoners.”

‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is the mantra of Modi-led Govt at the Centre, and the State Govt under the Chief Minister is making all out effort in creating an inclusive govt, added the BJP president.

“With open heart, we have welcomed all the legislators into our party fold and therefore, it is natural that grassroot leaders are joining us and have expressed trust in Modiji and Khanduji’s leadership,” Gao said.