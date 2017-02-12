The news portal ‘The Wire’ had on February 8 published the content of the booklet ‘Mera Vichaar’ (My Thoughts) wherein Pul had allegedly brought corruption charges against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and Tourism Parliamentary Secretary Passang Dorjee Sona.

Addressing a press conference here today, Dongwimsai demanded that the Prime Minister and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju initiate a CBI inquiry into Pul’s death.

She also demanded that Khandu, Mein and Sona should step down to facilitate a free and fair investigation. – PTI