ITANAGAR, Feb 11 - Days after a news portal made public the contents of the 60-page booklet allegedly written by former Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul before committing suicide, his widow Dongwimsai Pul today demanded that the Centre initiate a CBI inquiry into his death.
The news portal ‘The Wire’ had on February 8 published the content of the booklet ‘Mera Vichaar’ (My Thoughts) wherein Pul had allegedly brought corruption charges against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and Tourism Parliamentary Secretary Passang Dorjee Sona.
Addressing a press conference here today, Dongwimsai demanded that the Prime Minister and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju initiate a CBI inquiry into Pul’s death.
She also demanded that Khandu, Mein and Sona should step down to facilitate a free and fair investigation. – PTI