JCC convenor Supu Jamir said NTAC and JCC team made it clear to the Governor in their meeting with him yesterday that the consequences will be very severe.

The JCC further termed as “absurd and a blatant lie” the Nagaland Home Minister Y Patton’s statement with regard to the January 30 agreement. Accusing the State Government, including Patton, of “twisting” the contents of the agreement, JCC said, “In the said discussion, the CM had clearly stated the postponement of the ULB elections will be done with immediate effect. But with regard to the duration (of postponement), the HM and CM stated that it will be subject to the decision of Cabinet and State Election Commission.”

The JCC maintained that it at no point the meeting agreed to hold elections with 33 per cent reservation for women, rather it called for postponing the elections State-wide to make way for holding dialogue with the tribe bodies with regard to women reservation. “The Home Minister’s statement that the JCC agreed to holding of elections with 33 per cent reservation is nothing less than his wild imagination with a view to misguide the public.”

“The agreement was signed with a view to avoid bloodshed but the state government violated it. Therefore the said agreement stands nullified and cancelled.”