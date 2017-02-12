Correspondent
IMPHAL, Feb 11 - Former Manipur Minister Phungzathang Tonsing who tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Congress party yesterday, formally joined National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday.
Confirming his joining with NPP, Tonsing, who was given Congress ticket for the ensuing Assembly elections few days ago, made a public statement today that he joined the party to bring a change in Manipur. So far eight sitting Congress MLAs have resigned from the Congress and six of them joined BJP. One joined the Naga People’s Front.
Election observer: Election Expenditure Observer of Senapati district L Beimopha, held an interaction with the media at Senapati on Saturday where he highlighted the new principles for effective management for conduct of election.