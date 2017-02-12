Confirming his joining with NPP, Tonsing, who was given Congress ticket for the ensuing Assembly elections few days ago, made a public statement today that he joined the party to bring a change in Manipur. So far eight sitting Congress MLAs have resigned from the Congress and six of them joined BJP. One joined the Naga People’s Front.

Election observer: Election Expenditure Observer of Senapati district L Beimopha, held an interaction with the media at Senapati on Saturday where he highlighted the new principles for effective management for conduct of election.