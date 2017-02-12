The three-day deadline given by Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) for the CM to resign from his chair expired last midnight. However, there was no indication to suggest that Zeliang would give in to the pressure of the tribal bodies to quit.

NTAC and JCC have warned of “drastic action”, indicating imposition of complete bandh throughout the State for failure to comply with their demand.

Chief Minister Zeliang met Governor PB Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Kohima today. Sources said Zeliang reportedly apprised the Governor of his and his Cabinet’s decision not to resign.

JCC and NTAC, in a release today said they are totally appalled by what they called “apathetic” and “inhumane attitude” of Zeliang in his adamant stand to not step down from the CM’s chair even on expiry of the deadline based on the numerical support of the legislators and vehemently ignoring the voice of the people.

They also accused the legislators of going against the people who had elected them by continuing to support Zeliang “whose act of betrayal has led to the loss of precious lives and consequent hardships being faced by the people.”

The Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) Legislature Party held an emergency meeting in Kohima on Friday evening. The meeting was attended by 53 legislators including the Speaker. Chairman of DAN and president of NPF party Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, vice chairman of DAN, BJP State president Visasolie Lhoungu and Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye.

The meeting reportedly did not discuss the issue of resignation of the CM. According to a CMO source, the question of the CM resigning from his post does not arise.

The DAN Legislature Party at the meeting also resolved to appeal to the agitating groups to lift the indefinite bandh, and take up the offer for dialogue being extended by the State Government in the true spirit of democratic practices so as to bring about an amicable resolution.

A CMO release informed that the meeting came to the conclusion that the stage now is set for dialogue and negotiations on the future course of action to be taken in the issue of civic body polls.

The JCC and NTAC met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday and submitted a memorandum reminding him of his assurance to punish the wrong doers as per the Constitution. The memo said the assurance has “not been carried out so far in spite of the fact that the CM had admitted his wrong deeds and apologised on behalf of the government.”

They urged the Governor to intervene and to take immediate action as assured earlier.

Meanwhile, presidents of 13 NPF divisions in Nagaland held a consultative meeting in Kohima and seriously viewed some of the party men and women participating in the agitation against the government, according to a press release. They also endorsed the leadership of Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu and TR Zeliang.