Man held with fake marksheet

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, Feb 11 - One Dipankar Baruah (29) of Falakata, Alipurduar (West Bengal) was arrested by Jalukbari police today in connection with a fake marksheet. The accused had come all the way from West Bengal to the Gauhati University for verifying his certificates and marksheet at the office of the Controller of Examinations. Upon verification the Controller of Examinations found that Dipankar had produced a fake marksheet. The Controller immediately informed Jalukbari Police Outpost and he was apprehended. A case has been registered at Jalukbari Police Outpost and Dipankar has been sent to police custody for five days, police sources said.