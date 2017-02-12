The book, titled Power Play in Assam Hills: Aspirations, Development and Politics in Dima Hasao was released by Dr Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Author Anuradha Sarma Pujari and Debojeet Thaosen, former CEM of the NC Hills Autonomous District Council were also present at the function.

In his speech Dr Hazarika said the book contains a micro-level study of Dima Hasao, a beautiful region inflicted by insurgency and violence. “Loaded with facts and findings, Power Play in Assam Hills will help university students, apart from others, for further research in this mostly unexplored area of Dima Hasao,” he said.

Published by Guwahati-based Wordweaves India, the book is a short compendium on the history of this southern Assam district and its people, touching on the reign of the Dimasa kings, the British annexation of the area, the scene just prior to India’s Independence and the situation after 1947.

The event was presided over by journalist Prasanta Rajguru.