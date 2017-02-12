Protesting against the Union government’s move to amend the Citizenship Act and thereby give citizenship to foreigners on the basis of religion, the members of the organisation mentioned that it was an autocratic decision of the Union government without taking the people into confidence. The AITUC further alleged that the process of NRC update has been stalled due to the proposed amendment, which is against the interest of the people of Assam.

A demand was also raised to accelerate the process of granting ST status to the six ethnic communities of Assam without further delay.

“A glaring example of the anti-people policies of the present government is its utter failure to control the prices of essential commodities, a promise it had made to the people repeatedly before coming to power. To add to the woes of the people, the demonetisation, without prior arrangements to handle the outcome, has left the common people high and dry,” the AITUC said.

The meeting demanded adequate supply of notes of smaller denomination for the convenience of the common people.

Other demands of the meeting included strengthening of the public distribution system, modernisation of the traditional weaving and bell-metal industry, scientific solution to the flood and erosion problem in the State, implementation of the equal wage for equal work system, registration of the construction workers and giving them the facilities as per the existing laws, creation of sustainable business options for the street vendors and steps for fulfilling the demands of the petroleum workers.