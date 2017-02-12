Unruly scenes prevailed at the Bharalumukh Police Station last evening after the death of a minor boy, who was picked up by police in connection with a theft case on February 7.

Although the police have denied any link to the case, eye witnesses and a few locals alleged that the minor, who was picked up along with two other minors, was beaten up by the policemen.

The minor fell ill on Friday, after which he was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where he died.

Meanwhile, Miguel Das Queah of Utsah, an organisation working for the rights of children, has lodged a complaint with the Assam State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) in this connection.

He alleged that although the death of the child was due to health complications, it has brought to the fore several procedural deviations on the part of the Bharalumukh Police Station, which has created a major hindrance in implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Citing various lapses, especially in relation to the detention of the three minors, including the one who died, Miguel has asked the Commission to initiate an inquiry into the matter for initiating action against the erring police personnel.

The child rights activist also urged Runumi Gogoi, Chairperson of the Commission to take up necessary measures of community-based primary prevention to curb incidents of children being compelled to come in conflict with the law.