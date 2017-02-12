This remark was made by State Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair at Chandmari here today. He asserted that the most modern sustainability concepts like ecological balance, importance of recycling, judicious use of resources etc., are propagated in the ancient scriptures of India and the concept of service to mankind is the main driving force of such knowledge.

The fair has been organised for the first time in the north-eastern region, by the North East Chapter of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation. The three-day event that started yesterday emphasises revalidating the concept of service in the Hindu tradition as a ‘way of life’ and encouraging more and more social service activities.

The focus areas of the event include forest conservation, preserving ecology, instilling patriotism, honouring women and inculcating family values and environmental sustainability.

Many organisations offering service to society, and producing a range of traditional and handmade items, have put up stalls at the fair held on the occasion in the AEI Field, Chandmari.

Two patriotic dance programmes titled ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘O Mur Aponar Desh’ were organised on the second day of the event today. Students representing different schools of Guwahati also took part in the programme along with the artistes.

Moreover, a unique musical drama directed by popular actor Jatin Bora, depicting the tradition, heritage and culture of India was also staged at the event.

Many eminent personalities including Sumanta Chaliha, Manju Borah, Mrigen Sarania among others took part in an open meet here, where a book titled Rattotam Bharat by Dr Niranjan Kalita was also released on the occasion.

The organisations participating in the fair include North Kamalabari Sattra, Heritage Foundation, Friends of Tribal Society, Government Ayurvedic College, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan among others.