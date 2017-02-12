Talking to The Assam Tribune, the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, RN Ravi admitted that the economic blockade of Manipur, a state going to polls soon, would have serious impact on the Naga political talks. He said the blockade has sharpened the divide between the Nagas and non-Nagas in the Northeast and it would make his task of finding an early amicable solution to the issues more difficult.

Ravi pointed out that the Naga political issue cannot be solved in isolation. He said the neighbours of Nagaland are important stakeholders. A long lasting solution to the Naga political issue is not possible by disregarding the sentiments of the neighbours and adopting a confrontational attitude towards them, he added. Expressing his displeasure on the stubborn attitude of the NSCN(I-M) on the issue of economic blockade, he expressed the view that if the leaders of the militant outfit maintain such an attitude, it would have serious impact on the progress of talks.

The Centre’s interlocutor was, however, hopeful of an amicable solution following the tripartite meeting on February 3 but unfortunately, the situation has not improved. In fact, two rounds of meetings failed to bring normalcy to the situation and if this trend continues, the talks would be seriously affected, he warned.

It may be mentioned here that the NSCN(I-M) and United Naga Council are spearheading the economic blockade of Manipur. The blockade has seriously affected normal life of the people and created severe shortage of essential commodities, including petroleum products.

The Government of India signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(I-M) on August 3, 2015 and efforts were on to sign the final agreement as soon as possible by taking the views of all the stakeholders into account. The Central Government was trying for an ‘inclusive’ solution of the Naga political issue and that is why, efforts were on to take the views of all the stakeholders into account before signing the final agreement and all the elected representatives of Nagaland were also consulted.

The Centre’s interlocutor also had several rounds of meetings with the Government of Manipur and the other neighbouring states to get their views on the issue before signing of the final agreement. But the economic blockade has now threatened to seriously affect the progress of talks and it is obvious that the signing of the final agreement with the NSCN(I-M) for a lasting solution to the problem will now be delayed.