



One Bakul Rabha (35) and his wife Saru Rabha (25) were shot with AK series rifle at around 11 pm on Friday, police said.

Neighbours heard sound of fire from automatic weapons during the incident. The miscreants also set the house on fire where the couple was sleeping. A bike, other household articles were also gutted along with the bodies of the couple. The couple had settled at the village four years ago.

A police team arrived at the crime scene this morning and recovered 28 rounds of empty bullet shells from the spot. ADGP Mukesh Agarwal, Udalguri Deputy Commissioner Sadhana Hojai and SP Rajveer Singh also visited the site today.