Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is also contemplating to impose Section 144 in and around the examination centres to avoid unwarranted presence of unscrupulous elements.

The minister, while participating in a video conference with the deputy commissioners (DCs) and the superintendents of police (SPs) here today, stated that the Education Department will draw power from various departments, including Home and Power to facilitate smooth conduct of the examinations.

“As far as examination strongrooms are concerned, it will be as like as what we see during elections. Even the electrical circuit of the room will be new and will be controlled from outside to avoid any incident of short circuit,” he said.

He added that the DCs and the SPs will be made responsible for the examination along with the supervising officers. “In fact, the DCs will be vested with powers to suspend examination of any given centre if any malpractice is detected. We will then conduct separate examination for that particular centre and action will also be taken against those responsible,” Sarma said.

“Each of the examination centres will have close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed,” the minister said, adding, the Education Department has sent a confidential list of examination centres with poor track records so that a close eye could be maintained on these centres.

The HSLC and Assam High Madrassa examination, 2017 will begin from February 17.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has decided to go for computerised evaluation of mathematics answer scripts this year. Sarma said that if everything goes as planned, the SEBA may opt for computerised evaluation of all the subjects from the next year.

“In the ensuing HSLC examination, we will introduce OMR answer scripts. This has been done to add transparency to the entire process of evaluation,” the minister added.

He also assured that like the examination fee, the government is also contemplating to exempt the centre fee from the next year.