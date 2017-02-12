Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Kula Saikia discussed the problems arising out of eve teasing in Jorhat in a meeting with the stakeholders, including college principals, students, office-bearers of the student bodies, senior police officers and others to evolve ways to deal with the problem.

Talking to The Assam Tribune after the meeting, Saikia said that the district police force has been directed to identify the culprits as soon as possible. The police was also asked to identify the vulnerable locations and deploy police personnel in plain clothes in such areas. Trained women police personnel will also be deployed in such areas.

Saikia said the police and transport department personnel would launch joint operations against motorcycles without number plates and also against those involved in rash driving, while the district police force would examine the feasibility of opening a helpline for the victims of eve teasing. The legal aid cell members have been requested to launch an awareness campaign in educational institutions, he added.