

A cultural procession being taken out as part of the centenary celebration of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, at Sivasagar on Saturday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma A cultural procession being taken out as part of the centenary celebration of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, at Sivasagar on Saturday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

Participating in the first open session of the Sabha as the chief guest, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that his government will start all necessary works to protect the sites and monuments of historical importance in Sivasagar from where the Ahom kings ruled the land for unity and progress.

“This historic Jerenga Pathar reminds everyone about the great sacrifice of Sati Joymoti for a noble cause. We are feeling proud to celebrate the completion of glorious 100 years of Asam Sahitya Sabha at this historic place, which encourages us to devote for noble works for the welfare and development of all sections of people of the State,” Sonowal said.

He also said that Sahitya Sabha will have to play a significant role to spread the message of unity and progress of all the communities through the process of coordination, cooperation and assimilation among all people irrespective of class, religion, culture and linguistic differences on the valleys of Brahmaputra and Barak.

Expressing utmost trust and confidence on the Asam Sahitya Sabha for the future development of language and literature of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, noted litterateur Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi requested the office-bearers of the literary body to take up effective measures to use Assamese as the major lingua franca in his state.

“Hindi has been adopted as the lingua franca among many young people of the state whose forefathers used Assamese as their medium of language while communicating with the people of Assam. The common dialects of small tribes are now on the verge of extinction. I request Sahitya Sabha to take effective measures to reinstate the place of Assamese as the lingua franca in our Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Thongchi inaugurated the first open session of the centenary celebration today at the main venue which was dedicated to Assamese literary stalwarts Syed Abdul Malik, Sitanath Brahmachoudhury and Mahim Bora. Though the president (in-charge) of Sahitya Sabha, Prahlad Chandra Tasa presided over the meeting, he did not deliver any speech.

Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora also attended the open session of the Sabha.

“The State Government will donate 50 bighas of land to the Sahitya Sabha in this historic Jerenga Pathar. Jorhat MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa has already paid Rs 10 lakh for the initial work of construction of a project here. Our government will leave no stone unturned to promote the language and literature of the State and the 100-year-old Sahitya Sabha will open up new avenues in this regard,” said Mahanta, who was incidentally the president of the reception committee of the Sabha’s Kaliabor session.

Meanwhile, a cultural procession was taken out today from the Boarding Field of Sivasagar town without any president of the Sabha for the first time in its 100-year history. Participants carried portraits of 68 past presidents of the literary body during the rally.

In the absence of the president, two persons displayed the Sabha logo on the top of an elephant which led 38 cultural troupes of different communities and organisations, covering around 6 km from the heart of the town to the main venue.