Mishap claims one

CORRESPONDENT

CHABUA, Feb 10 - One person died on the spot when a vehicle (Bolero) hit him near at Bishmile 4 km from here on Thursday at around 1 pm. As per reports, the person was crossing the 37 NHW. Later, the deceased was identified as Biren Gogoi (55) of Bishmile Chabua. Police have seized the vehicle and the body was sent to the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) for postmortem.