Tributes paid to martyrs of Barbhag

CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI, Feb 10 - Rich tributes were paid to seven martyrs of Barbhag areas of Nalbari district in a function held at Swahid Bhawan of Bangnabari on February 9. The seven martyrs of Barbhag sacrificed their lives during the Assam Movement. Addressing the tributes paying ceremony, Manjit Mahanta of Assam Sangrami Mancha said that the State always failed to get anything from the Centre without bloodshed. Therefore, the nationalism has no relevance in our State. He called upon the people to strengthen regionalism for all-round development of the State. The meeting conducted by former AASU leader Dibakar Kalita was addressed by Keshab Deka, general secretary of Nalbari district AGP, Rashel Hussain, another leader of Assam Sangrami Mancha.