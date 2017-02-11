Public rally: In view of the Assam Conference on Sanitation, 2017 (ASCOSAN) which will be held at the veterinary field at Khanapara on February 16, a public rally has been organised by the district administration on Feb 12 starting from the Goalpara College field at 7:30 am and which will culminate at District Industries and Commerce Office field at Bapujinagar, Goalpara.

KCC camps: A total of 52 KCC (Kishan Credit Camp) camps will be held on February 13 with a view to facilitate issuance of KCC loans to the eligible farmers across the district. In this regard, the district administration has constituted 52 teams for successful holding of these camps and instructed the concerned officials from the agriculture, veterinary and fishery departments to mobilise at the field level for creating mass awareness and also on the requirement of the essential documents for availing KCC loans. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner JVN Subramanyam has taken adequate steps to ensure greater participation of the farmers in these camps.