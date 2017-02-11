Eviction drive

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Feb 10 - The Dhakuwakhona sub-divisional authorities have carried out eviction drives against illegal encroachment on government land at various places in Dhakuwakhona. The eviction drive, which has been on for a week, was carried out against illegal construction of commercial complexes on government land on the bank of Charikodiya river in Dhakuwakhona on Sunday. Two large buildings along with other constructions were reduced to rubbles as the sub-divisional authorities bulldozed them to clear the government land. The eviction drive was carried out by SDO (Civil) Debashish Baishya, Revenue Circle Officer Kartik Kalita, EAC David Bora and Executive Engineer, PWD (Roads), Subimal Kuli.