Their demands included payment of their unpaid salaries for the last 16 months, regularisation of services of employees of the civic bodies, creation of a clear picture of requirement of employees in the municipal offices, regularisation of services of master-roll, fixed pay and contractual employees etc.

Demand for eviction: Tinsukia district committee of All Assam Hindu Students’ Union (AAHSU) has demanded that encroachers on footpaths of Tinsukia town should be evicted so that the pedestrians can make hassle-free movements. Submitting a memorandum in this regard to the Deputy Commissioner, the protesting body alleged that in spite of its several protest programmes, neither the district administration nor the Municipal Board has taken any step in this regard.

They also demanded that the Assam Trunk Road (NH 37) running through the town area should be made a ‘No Parking Zone’. For controlling the frequent traffic jams, the organisation demanded that movement of auto-rickshaws near schools should be regulated. It further demanded that movements of trucks inside the town should be allowed only after 10 pm.

KMSS protest: Tinsukia District Committee of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS) staged a sit-in dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex here on Thursday demanding roll back of recent hike in the land revenues of all kinds in the State. Protesters alleged that the hike in the revenues would hamper the people, especially the rural people and the farmers.

Submitting a memorandum to the Revenue Minister of Assam through the Deputy Commissioner, the district committee of KMSS alleged that the classification of lands for collecting more revenues had also created more trouble for the land owners of the State. Hence, these classifications should be simpler and made bearable to the people. The protesting body threatened that if its demands are not fulfilled, then it would organise a mass movement with the help of the people.