At the initial stage, the contractor constructed two reservoirs in two places of the town and buildings in the Supermarket area of the town and also brought a large number of huge pipes and stored them in the open space of the market complex and after a few years he left the work for non-payment of a large amount of bills to the tune of Rs 25 lakh. A few years later, the department arranged to install the pipes underground by digging the sides of several roads of the town causing great hardships to the pedestrians as the clay stored nearby was not cleared.

During the period of second term of the Congress Government in the State, an amount of Rs 3 crore was sanctioned for completion of the water supply scheme. The then State Minister Mahibul Haque inaugurated the complete reservoir in the Baruapatty area of the town and assured the people to supply drinking water within a very short time but till today the assurance has not been fulfilled.

It may be mentioned here that in 2015-16, a number of vital roads of the town were improved and drains were constructed on both sides of the roads causing heavy damage to the pipes installed underground for supply of drinking water and completion of the mega project remains abandoned. People of Gauripur town have urged the government to complete the project within a stipulated time without any further delay.

Gadadhar Kavi Chakra: The inaugural session of Dhubri Gadadhar Kavichakra, a socio-literary organisation of Dhubri district was held on the premises of Gauripur Girls’ High School recently as a part of the year-long programme of the Kavi Chakra on its silver jubilee year.

The session was chaired by Prof Debendra Nath Sharma, president of the Chakra and the objectives were explained by Ahid Khan Parish, its secretary. AN Sharma, a senior journalist of the locality formally opened a brochure of poems edited by Zakir Hussain amidst a large number of poets, students and local people. Anjali Brahma, working president of Sadou Asam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti while participating the meeting expressed her satisfaction on the promotion of literary activities among the youths.

More than 50 poets read out their self-composed poems and a few items of song and dance were also staged. The president, in his speech expressed happiness on the participation of the poets to make the session a success. He also encouraged the young poets to write poems.